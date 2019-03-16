|
(nee Ford)
March 13, 1940 - March 11, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol Jane Gamble, age 78 years. Born on March 13, 1940 in Fort William, Carol was educated in Fort William and then lived in Dryden for a few years to start her family before relocating back to Thunder Bay.
Carol began her working career at Bell Telephone and then moved on to be employed at Great Lakes Paper Company (Resolute Forest Products) for 28 years before retiring at the age of 57.
As a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, family was everything to Carol and she was always giving of herself, even during her lengthy illness. Carol also enjoyed spending time with close friends, whether it was talking, shopping or going out for lunch. She always gave everything she could. Carol volunteered in different capacities whenever possible. She enjoyed watching Tennis and Curling and her sense of humor was evident in her nicknames for her least favorite players.
She is survived by her son Les (Ingrid), daughter Lori (Allan), granddaughter Lauren (Brad), great-grandchildren Chloe and Kayden, sister Joan Jorgenson, brother Walt (Colleen), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by son Lindsay, parents Walter & Jane Ford, great-grandson Tyson, and brother-in-law Ken Jorgenson.
The family would like to thank her closest friend Stella (Bill) Hatzis for always being there for her as they shared a great friendship.
As per her request, no funeral services will be held. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will take place with her family and closest friends at a later date.
