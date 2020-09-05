It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Carol Isabelle Peters. After a courageous battle with breast cancer, Carol passed away peacefully on Friday August 28th, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born December 21, 1944 in St. Thomas Ontario, where she later moved to Elmer, Ontario to soon meet her husband Jacob Peters. They moved to Thunder Bay, Ontario and made a wonderful life together lovingly sharing nearly 35 years.

Carol is survived by her husband Jacob, her children Mary (Bruno) and John; grandchildren Lindsay, Marcus and Jennifer.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service was held. Carol will be greatly missed.





