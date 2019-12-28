|
Carol Linda Rees died Friday December 20th, 2019 with her family at her side. Carol was a vibrant soul who never quit when things got tough. After becoming a mother to two children and excelling professionally, she suffered a debilitating stroke in her early forties. Carol pushed herself to recover her mobility and independence. A fighter all her life, she defied the odds by battling brain cancer for almost two years after being told she had only months to live. Her vitality and spirit lives on her sons Christopher and Jason, her grandchildren Darwin and Nova, and many others that she touched over her 72 years of life. A celebration of Carol's life is planned to be held on her birthday in the Spring. Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com