Carol Mabel (O'Donnell) Anderson age 78 passed away suddenly on June 5, 2020 at her home in Thunder Bay. Carol was born January 3, 1942 in Fort Frances, Ontario to Ralph and Gertrude O'Donnell. She was raised in Flanders and Atikokan, Ontario before attending business school and moving to Red Rock. There she met William Anderson and they were married August 11, 1963 in Atikokan. Carol was a very active person, in 1959 she was one of the first women to take the Hunter Safety course, she was a member of the Thunder Bay Duplicate Bridge Club were she made many life long friends. She became a Certified director in 1975, Carol achieved the title of Life Master, she volunteered at Magnus Theatre for 17 years and the Community Living, she enjoyed travelling with friends and family various locations including backpacking through Europe and Mexico with her son. Carol worked various clerical jobs including Dom Tar, Canada Malt and did income tax in later years. Carol is survived by her son Barry, daughter Candia, granddaughter Candra and brother Gerald. Predeceased by her brother John and dogs Sam and Buddy. Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.





