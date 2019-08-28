|
On August 24, 2019 we lost a very special lady, a wife, mother, nanny, sister, aunt and friend. Carole Ann Chicoine (nee Craig) passed away peacefully at the age of 76. Carole was born May 6, 1943 in Fort William and was predeceased by her mother Ann Craig (Satey), her father Andrew Craig, and by her husband Armand "Ted" Chicoine. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Jason (Julie) and their children Brianne, Jaida and Sean, her son Jonathan (Jennifer) and their children Joshua and Piper, brother Harold Craig (Cathy), her sister Angel (Bill) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Carole was a dedicated nurse and worked for many years at McKellar General Hospital eventually becoming a nurse for the staff at The Great Lakes Paper Mill. Before she fully retired, Carole spent her time teaching nursing students at Confederation College. Carole's love for her career has inspired her eldest granddaughter Brianne to follow in her footsteps. When Carole wasn't taking care of patients, her children, her husband or spending time with her grandchildren, she could be found volunteering for the Women's Institute and Soroptimist International of Thunder Bay, selling Copper Craft, baking, reading, needle pointing, cooking gourmet meals, entertaining family and friends, shopping for a new stylish outfit with accessories, decorating her home and cabin in the latest trends or travelling. Services will be held at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019 beginning at 11:00am with reception to follow. A special thank-you to the staff of Pioneer Ridge for their kind and caring manner, to long-time caregiver Linda for her compassion and friendship and for Angel her loving sister who was always at Carole's side ready to facetime with Jason, Jon and their families. If friends so desire, we ask as an expression of sympathy, donations be made to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com