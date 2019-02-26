|
Carole Ann Pepe (nee Dye), age 74, passed away peacefully on February 23rd with her husband and children by her side. Carole was born in Killamarsh England in 1944 to Robert and Elsie Dye. She was the oldest of four children. The family emigrated to Canada in 1951, first living in Toronto, and then settling in Fort William in 1957. She attended Selkirk High School, where she made many lifelong friends. Carole attended Queens University from 1963 until 1966, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She returned to Thunder Bay to marry the love of her life, Biagio Pepe in August 1966. Together, they had three children: Dino, Paul, and Marisa, and eventually three grandchildren: Frances “Frankie”, Aidan, and Nathan. Carole was a passionate and dedicated educator, beginning teaching in 1966 at Selkirk high school. She spent the majority of her career as an English teacher at Westgate High School, retiring in 1999. Over her career she had a positive impact on thousands of students. Carole had a deep love of reading and travel. She and Biagio traveled widely and frequently. Many trips were to California, where the majority of her family reside. Carole also loved good food and entertaining. Many memories were made around the kitchen table, where everyone was always welcome, and the food and wine never seemed to run out. Carole was a loving and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She supported her family in whatever capacity they needed, and encouraged her husband and children to follow their passions, whatever they might be. Carole will be sadly missed by her husband of 52 years, Biagio Pepe. Also grieving her loss are her children Dino Pepe (Brenda Delmas), Paul Pepe (Bambi Pepe), Marisa Vibert (John Vibert); grandchildren Frankie Pepe, Aidan Vibert, and Nathan Vibert; mother and father Robert and Elsie Dye in Oceanside California; brother John Dye (Nancy) of Yuma Arizona, sister Ruth Dye of Sun City California; sister Aileen Gjerstad (Ron) of Taylor's Falls Minnesota; brother-in-law Rocco Pepe (Victoria); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration Mass in honour of Carole will be held on Thursday February 28th at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic's R.C. Church, 130 Redwood Avenue West officiated by Rev. Michael Mahoney. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at St. Dominic's. Should friends desire, donations in honour of Carole may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay, Wesway of Thunder Bay, the Arthritis Society, or a charity of your choice.On-line Condolences
Carole Pepe will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
