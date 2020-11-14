It is with heavy hearts that the family of Carole Ann Willis, announce her passing on November 9, 2020 after a six month hospital stay following major surgery.



In Timmins, Ontario, on August 7, 1940, Howard and Lucia Webb welcomed Carole, their first child into this world. Two siblings followed in the next nine years.



The family moved to Noranda Quebec in 1951 and then on to Kenora, Ontario in 1957. Carole remained in Kenora until 1971 when she went to Sioux Lookout and later Thunder Bay.



Always an enterprising individual, Carole worked at many jobs throughout her life, starting on the milk run in Noranda, at age 12, on a horse drawn wagon. She was always quick to learn, diligent, creative and sought new challenges. In Kenora she worked for BDO Dunwoody and then at the Lake of the Woods District Hospital in the accounting Department. In Sioux Lookout she served as Deputy Clerk Treasurer for the town and when she moved to Thunder Bay, she managed the Thunder Bay Country Club, the Da Vinci Centre and owned and operated the Murillo Country Tavern. She also worked with Sylvan Learning Centre as an Administrative Assistant and at Canadian Assessment and Tutoring Services as the book-keeper. Carole also worked for a time at Old Fort William and loved it! The environment appealed to her sense of performance.



Carole always had a flair for the theatre and performed in numerous plays with the local theatre company in Kenora, winning many accolades and best actress awards. She was also a singer and entertained in Winnipeg. Later, in Thunder Bay, Sweet Adelines suited her to a ‘T'. Sweet harmonies, flamboyant costumes, competition trips and great friendships.



During her time in Kenora, she married, separated and raised a daughter as a single mom. As a young woman, she became a bit of an activist and lobbied government for changes to the divorce laws, which at the time were archaic.



In 1971, she married for a second time and moved to Sioux Lookout. After spending almost ten years there, Carole has made Thunder Bay her home since 1981. This enabled her to form a strong bond with her sister's children who were in the city. She was affectionately known as ‘Tusha' to them and to all of their friends. Warren and Sheila and the Peterson kids have great memories of her involvement in the family antics.



Over the years Carole became very involved with her church family at Grace Evangelical Free Church, faith being of the utmost importance to her. She sang with the worship team, and with the Sunday Night Choir, often doing solos. She served on the Board as Treasurer, chaired the Fellowship committee, taught Sunday School and was part of the Memo Philippines Committee. Carole also helped out with many activities and events. One of her very special missions was taking care of her little buddy Samara. They became very close. The time and connections made at Grace Church meant a great deal to Carole.



Carole was predeceased by her parents and an infant niece and grand-nephew. She is survived by a daughter, Sheila Lafond (Roch); her brother Gordon Webb (Diane) and children Gordon Jr. (Becky), and Colleen Knights (Jon); her sister Sheila Peterson (Warren), and children Ryan (Kim), Ashley Brown (Fred), Amber Spero (Cord), Whitney Kendall (Dave), as well as grand-nieces and nephews, Cassidy, Brendan, Randi (Jeremy), Lydia, Penny, Clark & Pete.



Heartfelt thanks go to Carole's very special friends, Maxine and Donna, who have done an outstanding job of looking after her affairs and providing support to her during her time in the hospital. Carole was blessed with good friends, many of whom were at the ready to help and show support. A special thank you also to Bev, who kindly adopted her beloved pup, Bailey.



Many, many thanks to the staff members on 2 South and 4 North at St. Joseph's Hospital, for the wonderful care provided. CoVid restrictions made a stay in the hospital very challenging, but Carole had nothing but glowing comments about the staff and the care she received.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sargent & Son Funeral Home with a private service to be held in the near future. Service will be available for viewing on a YouTube link on Grace Church website.



If desired, donations may be made to Salvation Army, MEMO (through Grace Evangelical Free Church) or a charity of your choice.