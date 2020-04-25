|
Carole (Dumais) Brown passed away April 13, 2020 at La Verendrye Hospital with her husband, Fred, by her side. She had a long and courageous battle with a brain tumour. Carole was born March 25, 1962 in Kapuskasing, ON to Simonne (Sinotte) and Rene Dumais. Carole grew up in a large loving family, as the youngest daughter, in Kapuskasing, ON. She attended Algonquin College in Ottawa, ON and graduated as a Bookkeeper. She worked in Ottawa first and then moved to Thunder Bay continuing her career as a Bookkeeper working for various companies. She met the love of her life, and her best friend, Fred Brown in Thunder Bay and moved to Bear Pass, ON in 1996, building their dream home on Rainy Lake. They were married on August 1, 1998 in the little church at Bear Pass. She continued her career in bookkeeping until 2018. She loved sewing, baking, gardening and cooking meals for, and with, her family. Her granddaughters especially enjoyed the yearly Halloween costumes that she would make for them and teaching them to bake her delicious cherry cheesecake! She enjoyed many outdoor activities. She went with Fred on his many hunting excursions at the Boundary Lake cabin and also helped with the building of the new cabin. She loved the fishing trips and the healthy competitions for the biggest fish. Carole and Fred also loved attending concerts and taking vacations with family and friends or as a getaway for just the two of them. One of Carole's favorite pastimes included going to the casino, which she enjoyed immensely. She enjoyed taking trips with her sisters and her girlfriends and loved the time she spent with them. She loved her afternoon lunch dates with her girlfriends, with a special mention to Lynn, Shelley and Carol M who often took her on weekly lunch dates. Carole had a passion and love for her grandchildren and developed a special and close bond with each one. As she had no children of her own she also developed a close and loving bond with Fred's children and the love was reciprocated. She also loved our many family and friend get –togethers at Bear Pass with lots of laughter and love.
She was predeceased by her parents Rene and Simonne Dumais, brothers Gerald, Fernand and Reg, sister Reine and step daughter Amanda (Brown) Jerry.
She is survived by her loving husband Fred, stepdaughters Jennifer and Thrisha (Tim), stepson Gary (Debbie), stepson-in-law Kevin (Barb), granddaughters: Marlee (Cody), Mattie (Lee), Daffni, Aili, grandsons: Tony (Weather) and Paul (Angelica), great –granddaughters: Harlynn and Alexis, brothers: Gilles (Laura), Claude (Shirley), Dan (Helene), Richard and Rene, sisters Simonne (Rosaire), Michelle (Bill) and Lise, brother –in-laws: Ted (Lorna) and Sid, sister –in-laws: Wyoma (William), Carmen (Phil), Vicki (Angel), and Julie (Jeff). She is also survived by many numerous nieces and nephews, who shared many special moments with her.
Carole will be greatly missed by Fred (whom she shared a wonderful and loving partnership) and her family and friends. She may be gone from our sight be never from our hearts.
At this time, due to our special circumstances, the Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to the local Community Chest Fund by cheque, and forwarded c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, ON P0W 1E0.