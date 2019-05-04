|
Caroline Pauline Stowell, age 83 years, passed away peacefully in hospice on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with her youngest son Clay by her side. She was born on September 12, 1935 in Grace Township, Minnesota. Caroline was married to Charles "Chuck" Stowell and together they raised three sons. Throughout the years she loved traveling to visit family in the U.S. and Canada. Bingo was one of her biggest social outings that she enjoyed immensely, as she won often and was always with a friend. Caroline loved the outdoors, being in the sun, watching the birds and any animal that happened through the yard and enjoyed the simple things in life. Predeceased by her oldest son Charles and her husband of 55 years, as well as many other loved ones. Caroline will be forever remembered and missed deeply by her sons Curt (Marcia); Clay (Tracy) and her two grandchildren Blake ("Missy") and Olivia who adored growing up so close to their Gramma. Also survived by two older brothers Oscar (Norma); Arnie (Pugs) and many other family and friends including 6 other grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 11am at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kakabeka Falls. Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service time. Memorial donations can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.Online condolences
