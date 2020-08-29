



(October 13, 1949 to

July 28, 2020)



The family of Carolyn Rose Eger (Paxton) sadly announce her passing in Red Deer, Alberta on July 28, 2020 following a 15 month battle waged against lung cancer. Carolyn was the third child of Jack and Rose Paxton both deceased. She is survived by her loving husband Robert (Bob) Eger, daughter Kerri Lynn McFadden (Patty), grandsons Jeremy and Austin Hutzkal, great grandchildren Kale and McKenna, her siblings: Dianne Johnston (Neil deceased), Charles (Judy), Donna (Brian) Johnstone, Robert (Deb), Judy (Jim) Bryson, Cindy Paxton. Carolyn will be sorely missed and always remain in our hearts.