Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carson Eade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carson Cecil Willliam Eade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carson Cecil Willliam Eade Obituary


June 23 1988 –
March 12 2020

With overwhelming sadness we announce the passing of Carson. He was a beloved and treasured member of our family and will forever be missed but never forgotten. He was charming and strong, funny and sensitive, protective of his friends and loyal to his family. Carson played Thunder Bay Minor Hockey in his younger years before finding his passion and natural ability for wrestling. He wrestled with the Lakehead University Youth Development Program and later with Hammarskjold High School where he competed both locally and provincially, winning many tournaments along the way. After high school, Carson followed in the footsteps of his father and uncles and joined Local 25 Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen where he became a Journeyman bricklayer. His work took him across the country, working for many local and out-of-town companies. Alongside his father, he built numerous custom fireplaces, chimneys, outdoor wood ovens, and tile floors. He took great pride in his work. Carson had many loyal friends whom he was always happy to bring home to meet his family. He loved fishing in the summer and spending time at the outdoor rinks in the winter. He always looked back fondly on family trips to Quetico Provincial Park and spending summers at Green Point. Throughout his teenage and adult years, Carson struggled with mental health and addiction. One of his final wishes was for others struggling with addiction to get the help they need. Carson was predeceased by his father Lindsay and leaves behind a loving mother Joanne and brother Statton as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins with whom he had always remained close. It is our belief that in the end his father took him in his arms as he had done so many times before. In lieu of flowers, show support and compassion to those in your life battling addiction or make a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association. If you or someone you know are in need of help, call the Crisis Response Line at 346-8282 or toll free at 1-888-269-3100. A celebration of Carson's life will be held at a future date to be announced.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -