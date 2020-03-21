|
June 23 1988 –
March 12 2020
With overwhelming sadness we announce the passing of Carson. He was a beloved and treasured member of our family and will forever be missed but never forgotten. He was charming and strong, funny and sensitive, protective of his friends and loyal to his family. Carson played Thunder Bay Minor Hockey in his younger years before finding his passion and natural ability for wrestling. He wrestled with the Lakehead University Youth Development Program and later with Hammarskjold High School where he competed both locally and provincially, winning many tournaments along the way. After high school, Carson followed in the footsteps of his father and uncles and joined Local 25 Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen where he became a Journeyman bricklayer. His work took him across the country, working for many local and out-of-town companies. Alongside his father, he built numerous custom fireplaces, chimneys, outdoor wood ovens, and tile floors. He took great pride in his work. Carson had many loyal friends whom he was always happy to bring home to meet his family. He loved fishing in the summer and spending time at the outdoor rinks in the winter. He always looked back fondly on family trips to Quetico Provincial Park and spending summers at Green Point. Throughout his teenage and adult years, Carson struggled with mental health and addiction. One of his final wishes was for others struggling with addiction to get the help they need. Carson was predeceased by his father Lindsay and leaves behind a loving mother Joanne and brother Statton as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins with whom he had always remained close. It is our belief that in the end his father took him in his arms as he had done so many times before. In lieu of flowers, show support and compassion to those in your life battling addiction or make a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association. If you or someone you know are in need of help, call the Crisis Response Line at 346-8282 or toll free at 1-888-269-3100. A celebration of Carson's life will be held at a future date to be announced.