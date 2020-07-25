It is with heavy hearts that the family of Carsten Bruno Rathje announce his passing at St. Joseph's Hospital on July 17, 2020, with his family by his side.



Carsten was born on April 8, 1927 to Gerhard Rathje and Ida (Thormahlen) in Tupper, Manitoba. He grew up in Manitoba and Jellicoe, Ontario. He and his family then moved to Thunder Bay. He married Airi on April 20, 1957 combining families for a total of six children between the ages of five and nine. Two more children came along after the marriage. He was a hard working man who began his career at the grain elevators, then working for 39 years at the Abitibi paper mill until his retirement. Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at Dog Lake summer camp.



Carsten is survived by his brother Bruno Rathje (Eini); sister-in-law Mary Rathje; children Margaret Rathje, Evelyn Chemko, George (Aira) Rathje, Sandra (Arvo) Puumala, and Cindy Rathje; grandchildren Christie-Lee, Ericka, Daniel, Stewart, Kerry (John), Rodney (Andrea), Lana, Amanda, Sarah, Karen (Colin), Julie (Ian), Tiina (Trent), Mark (Kristi), Jessica, Bailey and Brandt. Carsten is also survived by 18 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.



Carsten was predeceased by his wife Airi; his parents; brother Otto Rathje; son Arnold Falden; daughters Sonia Kivinen and Wendy Fehrling; and granddaughter Christina Haniuk.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, July 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Pastor Neil Otke. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, family and close friends will attend by invitation only. Interment in Riverside Cemetery will follow the reception. Should friends and family so desire, donations may be made in Carsten's memory to Canadian Wildlife Federation, the War Amps or to the 55 Plus Centre.



A special thank you goes to St. Joseph's Care Group for their excellent care throughout the last few months.



Please visit www.harbourviewfuneral.ca to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

