Ms. Catherine Belki, age 67 years, lifelong resident of Thunder Bay passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 with her good friend Joy by her side.
Catherine is survived by her nephew Donny (Noreen) Whitehurst; niece Cheryl (Steve) Eaton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, Mike and Gladys; brother Mike Jr., and sister Edith (William) Whitehurst.
As per Catherine's wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will take place at a later date. If friends so desire, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma entrusted with the arrangements.
