Catherine Chapman, age 65 years, of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. M I Z P A H
Born in Kapuskasing to Leona and Sydney Lebarron, Cathy was a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay and enjoyed both of her careers in nursing at St Joe's and Oxygen/CPAP Manager with Shoppers Home Health Care where she made many lasting friendships. She was passionate about her family, and in her later years, traveling the world.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Jim Chapman (2015) and her brother Ken Lebarron (2015). She is survived by her son, Kevin Chapman, daughter, Beverly Gashsinki (Rick) and grandchildren, Erik and Bria Gashinski, sister Cindy Lebarron (Ottawa), and brother Clifford Lebarron (Ottawa), cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous relatives in Ottawa, Sudbury, Rothesay, Kapuskasing and Sussex.
Cathy fought a fierce battle with cancer in her last couple of years and tragically lost. She was able to spend her final days wrapped in love by her son, Kevin and daughter, Beverly and her dear friends Colleen (Thunder Bay) and Pat (Sussex, NB) who spent every hour by her side to make sure she was comfortable and never alone. Brother, Cliff (Ottawa) and Sister, Cindy (Ottawa) were also here with her through her final days. She was able to leave feeling so much love, peace and comfort.
Thank you Marg (New Brunswick) for coming to stay with her, to her friends Sue, Barb and Darlene for being by her side whenever possible. Deb, Lynn and Michelle, your friendships all meant the world to her. Thank you to the staff at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, especially the nurses and doctors of 1A for their compassion and care, to the Palliative Care Team that was assigned to Cathy, Dr. Miller for your compassion, kind words and guidance and Nurse “Gaby” for being on-call and by her side every day; you all went above and beyond for her and we can't thank you all for your compassion during this difficult time.
Mom, grandma, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend, you will be deeply missed by family and many dear friends.
~ May the Lord watch between me and thee,
when we are absent from one another~
A Celebration of Life, “Cathy's Final Tea Party” will be held at the Current River Community Centre on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m., 450 Dewe Avenue, off Arundel Street.