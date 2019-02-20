|
We are saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Cappy Colquhoun on February 18, 2019. On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com
Catherine Charlotte Morris was born in Port Arthur on May 4, 1927, the youngest child of Willard and Mary (Munro) Morris. She grew up in the family home at 98 Peter Street with her older brothers Al and Cliff, attending Prospect School and Port Arthur Collegiate. Cappy was a talented musician and was awarded an ATCM diploma in piano performance from the Toronto Conservatory of Music and a Bachelor of Music from the University of Toronto. She taught kindergarten in Toronto until her marriage to Dr. James T. Colquhoun in 1953. They moved back to Port Arthur where Jim practiced at the Port Arthur Clinic and Cappy devoted herself to her family and her community. Cappy was a gracious hostess and she and Jim were generous in opening their home to family, friends, and strangers who became friends, such as young doctors, symphony musicians and exchange students. Their camp at Amethyst Harbour has been a focal point for gatherings of family and friends for almost 60 years. Cappy was quick to provide some homemade soup or a custard to friends and neighbours who were ill or grieving and was a role model for us all in being a supportive and compassionate member of the community.
Music was an important part of Cappy's life. She sang in the choir at Lakeview Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years and was a founding member of the Thunder Bay Symphony Chorus. Cappy was a Life Member of the Board of the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, and a tireless volunteer with the TBSO and other organizations including the Port Arthur General Hospital Auxiliary and the Thunder Bay Community Foundation. Her decades of community work were acknowledged when she was awarded the Order of Ontario in 2012. Other awards include the City of Thunder Bay Citizens of Exceptional Achievement, Beta Sigma Phi First Lady of the Year, and the Diamond Jubilee Medal.
Cappy is survived by her devoted husband Jim, and her five beloved children: Cathie (Mitch Baxter), Carolyn (Mark McEwen), Margot (David Ranta), Sally (Dan Newton) and Jim (Rosemary Wilson). She was the dear grandmother of Brianna (Geoff), Brittany (Travis) and Christa (Matt) Baxter; Charlotte and Jamie McEwen; Malcolm, Matti (Sharon) and Lissi Ranta; Will Newton and Alice Colquhoun; and Lily and Tom Colquhoun, and great-grandmother of Callum and Isla Wright. She will be fondly remembered by her many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.
A service to celebrate Cappy's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church with Rev. Joyce Yanishewski presiding. Visitation for friends will be held on Friday from 4-6 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.
Our heartfelt thanks go out to the many health care professionals who have supported Cappy in the last two years and particularly the dedicated and compassionate staff who cared for her at St. Joseph's Hospital and Roseview Manor.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra or the Thunder Bay Community Foundation in Cappy's memory would be appreciated.