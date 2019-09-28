Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Catherine "Cathy" Drainville

Catherine "Cathy" Drainville Obituary

Cathy Drainville, age 95 years, a resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor,


Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, September


21, 2019.



Born in Fort William to Alistair and Margaret MacKay, Cathy was a lifelong


resident of Thunder Bay and enjoyed various careers in banking, accounting


and administration where she made many lasting friendships. She was


passionate about her faith, family, home and the gardens she lovingly


maintained. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Bob Drainville


(1970), daughter Donna (1977) and son David (2010), a sister Jesse (2 yrs)


and a sister Margie (1977). She is survived by a son, Jim Drainville, of


Nanaimo, BC, and grandchildren, Robert and Donna, Nanaimo and Mathew, Alec


and Andrew, Thunder Bay, great grandchildren, a sister Peggy, in Ottawa,


nieces, nephews and numerous relatives in Thunder Bay, Ottawa, Scotland and


Australia.



In failing health during her later years, Cathy's faith in the Lord grew


stronger and sustained her as difficulties increased. "Rejoice with me when


you hear that I have passed, I have gone to be with the Lord" she urged


those who would mourn her passing.



Thank you to the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor for their care and


compassion during this difficult time.



Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, you will be


deeply missed by family and many dear friends.



"Underneath are the everlasting arms."



Funeral services for Catherine Drainville are pending and details will be


made available through this newspaper and Jenkens online site when


finalized.



Online condolences or inquiries may be directed to Jenkens online memorial


site or contact Jim Drainville: 1-807-251-9428 (C), 1-250-585-1351 (H), or


email: [email protected].



On line condolences at:


www.jenkens-funeral.ca

