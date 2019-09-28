|
Cathy Drainville, age 95 years, a resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor,
Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, September
21, 2019.
Born in Fort William to Alistair and Margaret MacKay, Cathy was a lifelong
resident of Thunder Bay and enjoyed various careers in banking, accounting
and administration where she made many lasting friendships. She was
passionate about her faith, family, home and the gardens she lovingly
maintained. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Bob Drainville
(1970), daughter Donna (1977) and son David (2010), a sister Jesse (2 yrs)
and a sister Margie (1977). She is survived by a son, Jim Drainville, of
Nanaimo, BC, and grandchildren, Robert and Donna, Nanaimo and Mathew, Alec
and Andrew, Thunder Bay, great grandchildren, a sister Peggy, in Ottawa,
nieces, nephews and numerous relatives in Thunder Bay, Ottawa, Scotland and
Australia.
In failing health during her later years, Cathy's faith in the Lord grew
stronger and sustained her as difficulties increased. "Rejoice with me when
you hear that I have passed, I have gone to be with the Lord" she urged
those who would mourn her passing.
Thank you to the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor for their care and
compassion during this difficult time.
Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, you will be
deeply missed by family and many dear friends.
"Underneath are the everlasting arms."
Funeral services for Catherine Drainville are pending and details will be
made available through this newspaper and Jenkens online site when
finalized.
Online condolences or inquiries may be directed to Jenkens online memorial
site or contact Jim Drainville: 1-807-251-9428 (C), 1-250-585-1351 (H), or
email: [email protected].
On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca