|
|
Cathy Drainville, age 95 years, a resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor, Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, September 21, 2019. On line condolences at:
Born in Fort William to Alistair and Margaret MacKay, Cathy was a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay and enjoyed various careers in banking, accounting and administration where she made many lasting friendships. She was passionate about her faith, family, home and the gardens she lovingly maintained. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Bob Drainville (1970), daughter Donna (1977) and son David (2010), a sister Jesse (2 yrs) and a sister Margie (1977). She is survived by a son, Jim Drainville, of Nanaimo, BC, and grandchildren, Robert and Donna, Nanaimo and Mathew, Alec and Andrew, Thunder Bay, great grandchildren, a sister Peggy, in Ottawa, nieces, nephews and numerous relatives in Thunder Bay, Ottawa, Scotland and Australia.
In failing health during her later years, Cathy's faith in the Lord grew stronger and sustained her as difficulties increased. "Rejoice with me when you hear that I have passed, I have gone to be with the Lord" she urged those who would mourn her passing.
Thank you to the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, you will be deeply missed by family and many dear friends.
"Underneath are the everlasting arms."
Funeral services for Catherine Drainville are pending and details will be made available through this newspaper and Jenkens online site when finalized.
Online condolences or inquiries may be directed to Jenkens online memorial site or contact Jim Drainville: 1-807-251-9428 (C), 1-250-585-1351 (H), or email: [email protected].
www.jenkens-funeral.ca