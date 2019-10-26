Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Catherine Drainville Obituary

Cathy Drainville, age 95 years, a resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor, Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
 
Funeral Services for Cathy Drainville will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home with Joseph Vieira officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Mountain View Cemetery following the funeral service. 
 
In lieu of flowers, donations to support the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society, or any of Thunder Bay's animal rescue operations, in Cathy's memory, would be appreciated. Cathy was very fond of the canine companions that often accompanied her relatives and friends on their visits and travels.
 
Any inquiries may be directed to Jenkens online memorial site or contact Jim Drainville: 1-807-251-9428 (C), 1-250-585-1351 (H), or email: [email protected].
 

www.jenkens-funeral.ca
