Miss Catherine Ellen Allen, born on August 15, 1966 in Terrace Bay, Ontario passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her brother, his wife and friends on March 31, 2020. Cathy attended school in Marathon when she was young. She was active in the Special Olympics and won several awards for swimming. She learned sign language and used this to communicate with others who had difficulty communicating. She went on to work a number of jobs with Community Living Thunder Bay. Her longest work experience was at Monty Parks making dog cookies. Her love of animals led her to volunteering as a "cat petter" with the Thunder Bay Humane Society. Cathy was very well known in Thunder Bay as a bright light that attracted light. Her final years and days were blessed by the staff in her Options Northwest group home at 596 Langworthy Crescent. These folks were her friends and angels. Through all of the struggles with Down's Syndrome, Cathy always found funny and entertaining ways to bring cheer to others. She loved to laugh, sing, party, visit with friends, just relax and particularly loved to indulge in decadent foods and a beer or two. Cathy loved being around others and was an extremely loyal friend. She made everyone she met feel special – letting most males know she thought they were attractive by telling them they were "Sooo Good Looking," which always brought a smile to their faces. She was the life of the party but also one who made everyone feel welcome and included. Even though she has passed on her bright light will continue to shine in the wonderful memories we have of her magnificent smile and her everyday examples of what it is like to love unconditionally. Cathy will be deeply missed by her family and friends as well as many staff who supported her throughout the years. Catherine is survived by her sisters Sandra Allen of Kitchener, Joan Beckingham (Larry) of London and Cheryl Geurard (Darren) of Bellville, and her favourite brother, Gordon Allen (Nancy) of Thunder Bay. She will be missed by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Catherine was predeceased by her parents Rita and Alfred Allen, her sister Diane Vezina (Don) and her niece, Loretta Beckingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Catherine may be sent to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society. A very wise mystic once said that those children born with Down's Syndrome came into this world to exhibit and teach unconditional love - Catherine Ellen Allen did just that.Online condolences
