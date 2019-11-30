|
|
June 3, 1951 –
November 21, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we sadly announce the passing of Catherine "Cathy" Bonde, age 68 years. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side at TBRHSC. Cathy was born in Fort William and attended Queen Elizabeth Elementary and Churchill High School. She then pursued nursing, until a blind date changed her fate and she met the love of her life Robert "Bob" Bonde. Family then became her first priority raising her family in Murillo, ON before relocating to Westfort. Family was very important to Cathy. She was a very loving and supportive mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to all who knew her. She regained her passion for nursing and graduated with her diploma in 1989. She worked as an RPN for the City of Thunder Bay at Dawson Court and continued until her retirement at Pioneer Ridge. Mom had the kindest and most generous soul for all her residents. She took great pride in the care she provided and always made sure the window was open. Cathy made long lasting friendships during this time. You all know who you are. Mom wasn't an avid traveller but with the postcards she received from her friends she travelled the world. She loved to spend her retirement going to the casino, reading and listening to her favourite music by James Taylor, Bob Seger and many other oldies. Mom also loved being keeper to her beloved cats Jessie and Scrapper, her fur babies for 20 years. Holidays and special occasions with her family were very memorable to her. Cathy will be sadly and dearly missed by daughters Eva Inaba (Dave), Dawna Bonde (Will) and Bobbi-Jo Lamme (Jeff), sister Bonnie Kruzick, grandchildren Josh Randall and Maija Rae Lamme and great grandson Jayden Whalen. She is also survived by many extended family members. Predeceased by her husband Bob, parents Duncan and Estelle, brothers Ross and Kenny and sister Corrine. At Cathy's request, funeral services will not be held. Private family interment will take place at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses in ICU at TBRHSC for their exceptional care and compassion during this difficult time. If desired, donations made in memory of Cathy to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com