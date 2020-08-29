It is with the utmost grief that the family announces the death of Catherine Linda Elmore (nee Dahlin), aged 64 on August 19th, 2020 at the TBRHSC. She had struggled with Interstitial Lung Disease/ Cryptogenic Organizing Pneumonia the past few years. Cathy was second born daughter of Ronald and Mary Dahlin, born March 7, 1956. In 1981, Cathy moved to Southern Ontario with her new husband, subsequently moving again to Florida and Kentucky where they raised their 2 sons. After the marriage ended, Cathy returned home to Thunder Bay. On a blind date, Cathy met the love of her life, Dan Elmore, who she married in December 2003. They enjoyed 12 years of marriage until Dans sudden death in 2015.



Cathy is survived by her sons David James Ridderikhoff (Lauren) of Frankfort Kentucky and Cory Mathhew Ridderikhoff (Cathy) of Thunder Bay, along with her half-sister Luana Rau, her much adored grandchildren; Bailey, Cameryn, Jordyn, Joshua and Suvi. Cathy had many fur babies over the years. Rylee and Maggie will miss her dearly. She is also survived by 2 special aunts, Susan Barnes and June Farwell, as well as very special cousin and long-time friend, Linda Ryma.



Cathy had many special lady friends and we would remiss not to make note of them; Mary Ellen Smith (Florida) , Tracie Mauer (Kentucky,) Sue Ellen Gregor(Thunder Bay) and Joslyn Geraldes (Thunder Bay.) Last, but certainly not least, her lifelong BFF Sandie Zuback, who was always by her side supporting her. Oh, the shenagagins they got into over the years!



Cathy was predeceased by her beloved dad, Ronald Dahlin (1967), mom, Mary Wolotko (2011), step-dad Francis Wolotko (2017), sisters Judy Vitols ( 2008) and Kim Cattani (2017).



David and I would like to thank Dr. Biman, Dr. Mangatal, Dr. Fidler, Anne Macleod, Dr. Kovac and all the special nurses and health care professionals who took the best care of her. The family would also like to extend our gratitude towards all the nurses of 3A and ICU. We had the utmost respect for all of you.



There will be no service as per Cathy's wishes. Remember her by loving your family and enjoying every single day.



