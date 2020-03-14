|
It is with great sadness but comforted by faith in life everlasting that the family of Catherine (Kay) MacDonald announce her passing on March 9, 2020. Catherine (nee Quigley) was born in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland on April 29, 1922. She was the daughter of Luke and Margaret Quigley and one of 11 siblings. Catherine was united in marriage to Philip MacDonald on June 29th, 1957 in St. Catherine's, Ontario. Catherine is survived by her daughter Anne Marie (Ted) Fitzgerald, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Catherine was predeceased by her husband Philip and son Peter and all of her siblings.
Catherine was a skilled and caring Registered nurse and midwife. Together with her husband they settled in London, Ontario where they spent their 48 years of marriage. They had many good friends there. Catherine was a caring and joyful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be missed. Her home for the last year of her life was Chartwell Glacier Ridge, Thunder Bay. She loved her little apartment and meeting new friends. In her final days Catherine received such exceptional care from the amazingly kind and caring staff at Glacier Ridge. Each and every one of them will be forever remembered so fondly by Kay's family. Mass of the Resurrection will take place Friday March 13, 2020 at 10:30am at Corpus Christi Parish, Fr. Victor De Gagne presiding. Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at a later date in London, Ontario. Donations may be made to Shelter House or the Heart and Stroke Association.
