1/1
Catherine Mary Mazurek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

The family of Ms. Catherine Mary Mazurek announce with heavy hearts her passing at the age of 50 years, on October 13, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Born in Thunder Bay, she was a life long resident of the city. Catherine always had a smile on her face and enjoyed going to movies, bowling, swimming, Ukrainian concerts and dances. She also enjoyed going for tea with her friends.

She will be lovingly remembered by her mother Anna, sister Patricia of Ajax, Ontario, brother Bogdan (Debra), nephew Nicholas, niece Avery and numerous other relatives in Canada and Europe. Catherine had a special bond with her friend Mrs. Galloway.

She was predeceased by her father William Mazurek.

A private funeral service will be held in the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Transfiguration and interment will take place in the Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Should friends desire memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Vichnya Pamyat!
Rest in Peace!

The family would like to thank Dr. Addison and the staff of TBRHSC-Transitional Care Unit and 6 South of Hogarth Riverview Manor for their compassionate care of Catherine.

Catherine Mazurek will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blake Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved