The family of Ms. Catherine Mary Mazurek announce with heavy hearts her passing at the age of 50 years, on October 13, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Born in Thunder Bay, she was a life long resident of the city. Catherine always had a smile on her face and enjoyed going to movies, bowling, swimming, Ukrainian concerts and dances. She also enjoyed going for tea with her friends.



She will be lovingly remembered by her mother Anna, sister Patricia of Ajax, Ontario, brother Bogdan (Debra), nephew Nicholas, niece Avery and numerous other relatives in Canada and Europe. Catherine had a special bond with her friend Mrs. Galloway.



She was predeceased by her father William Mazurek.



A private funeral service will be held in the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Transfiguration and interment will take place in the Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Should friends desire memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.





Vichnya Pamyat!

Rest in Peace!



The family would like to thank Dr. Addison and the staff of TBRHSC-Transitional Care Unit and 6 South of Hogarth Riverview Manor for their compassionate care of Catherine.Catherine Mazurek will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.