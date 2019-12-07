|
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Catherine McPherson Chrusz, on November 25, 2019. She silently left us while taking a nap in the morning. Born in Fort William, Ontario on July 27,1940, she was the 7th of 8 children. She attended Fort William Collegiate and received her bookkeeping certificate from Confederation College. She married Daniel Chrusz in 1961 and together they had four children. She worked at Haglunds, Bell Canada and lastly at Thunder Bay Telephone as a 911 operator and in repair services until she retired. Catherine loved to dance and had a beautiful voice. Until her illness, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to talk to
everyone earning her a private nickname of Chatty Cathy. Some of her favourite pastimes were curling in the winter and golf in the summer. She was an avid reader of almost everything and always had a book on the go. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, her coffee table filled with dictionaries and thesaurus'. She also had a green thumb, planting flowers in the spring to enjoy all summer. She could name them all. Catherine is fondly remembered by her sister, Joan Dryburgh; daughters, Leslie (Gary Savitsky), Lianne (Gary Mitchell); grandchildren, Karli (Lonny Poulin), Kaitlyn, Jolie (Keegan Lawton), Drew, Kathryn, Darien, Erik and Kenzie; great grandchildren, Zachary, Avery, Rylan, Jared, Elise and numerous nieces and nephews. Catherine is predeceased by her parents, Agnes and William Dryburgh; siblings, Mary, Alyce, Janet, Margaret, William, and Anne; sons, Andrew and Daniel Jr. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11am, at Sargent and Son Funeral Home located at 21 Court St. N. in Thunder Bay, ON.
A luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name could be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay or a charity of your choice.
Catherine Chrusz will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
