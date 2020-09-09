Catherine Wallace

Catherine Marie Wallace, age 95, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. Predeceased by her parents, Jack and Katie and her sister and brother-in-law Rita and Hank Grant. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Michael and AnneMarie Grant (John, Moira and Christopher), Christine and Bill Fleming (Alexander and Erica), Cathy and Rod McHugh (Kylie, Kendra, Tim and Colleen), Barbara and John Trevisanutto (Nadia, Paul, Patrick, Daniel and Michael), Brenda and Harvey Walsh (Meghan, Hannah, Alison and Joseph, Tim and Sharon Grant (James and Rebecca), Pat and Lindsay Grant (Caitlyn and Ben), also survived by 19 great-great nieces and nephews.



A graduate of Port Arthur Collegiate Institute, Catherine then entered St. Joseph School of Nursing, graduating in 1948. She worked her entire career at St. Joseph's Hospital, first in Maternity; then teaching in the School of Nursing, working in Staff Development and finally Occupational Health and Safety. Catherine furthered her education by taking Education at Western University and was a member of the first post-graduate class in the Bsc Nursing program at Lakehead.



Singing at church since the age of 4, Catherine also shared her gift at countless weddings and funerals and with several choirs; the 1st Oratorio choir, Corpus Christi choir, Interlink and others. For this she was awarded the Exceptional Achievement Award by the City of Thunder Bay, 2011. She entertained at many Christmas party or fundraisers with beautiful renditions of her favourites, especially “O Holy Night” and “New York, New York”. She never stopped singing.



Catherine was fortunate to have been able to travel to exotic places, including Argentina, Australia, Fiji, Jamaica and Europe. But most especially to Ireland to visit her numerous cousins, by whom she is deeply missed. As she well be missed by so many.



We would especially like to thank the staff at the Walford for the many years of loving care Catherine received. The Walford truly became her second home.



A private family service will be held.



If you are able, please make donations to St. Andrew's Dew Drop Inn in her memory.





