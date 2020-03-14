|
|
1958 ~ 2020
With broken hearts the family of Catherine Arlene Frowen (Cathy, Kate) announce her unexpected passing in her home in Elliott Lake due to complications of bacterial pneumonia.
Cathy was a creative spirit. She, like her dad, loved to be with nature in the bush. Her love of all animals and woodland creatures was part of her soul. From her childhood “Jeepy” the toad at camp to her most precious dogs; Gizmo, Dottie and Gidget who she loved and cared for with all her heart.
Cathy was very talented with her Willow furniture creations and her love of decorating her beautiful homes. She had a sense of humour that shone through at different times in her life.
Cathy's life took her and her family through many struggles. The memories we will cherish are the deep inner love of her children and happier family days.
Cathy is survived by her children; Ashley Rusak (Bill Williams) and Myles Rusak (Sarah). Her two beautiful grandchildren, Aloura Rusak and Mason Williams. Sisters, Barb Frowen, Lorraine Elsey (David), and Bev MacJanet (Garnet). Dearest nephew Andrew Elsey “Big Mac” (Megan). Special niece Lorena MacJanet, great niece Kayla MacJanet and great nephew Mathew Marshall. Many other loving nieces and nephews and family members survive.
Cathy was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Grace Frowen and her sisters Patricia Maye and Jacqueline Kovac.
“We walk through many struggles in this life,
may we never walk alone.
You are not alone my dear sister,
we walk with you always”.
“Be at Peace our Sweet Girl”
Should anyone desire to honour Cathy, a donation to Adopt A Mutt Dog Rescue at www.muttstbay.com in Cathy's name would warm our hearts.