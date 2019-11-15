Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Littleford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Littleford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Littleford In Memoriam


October 22, 1946 ~
November 15, 2018

The moment that you died
our hearts were torn in two,
One side filled with heartache
the other died with you.

We often lie awake at night
when the world is fast asleep,
And take a walk down memory lane with tears upon our cheeks.

Remembering you is easy,
we do it every day,
But missing you is heartache
that never goes away.

We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain,
Until the joyous day arrives
that we will meet again.

You are always on our minds
and forever in our hearts.

We love you and miss
you so much!

~ Connie, Al, Bobby & Cass
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -