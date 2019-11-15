|
October 22, 1946 ~
November 15, 2018
The moment that you died
our hearts were torn in two,
One side filled with heartache
the other died with you.
We often lie awake at night
when the world is fast asleep,
And take a walk down memory lane with tears upon our cheeks.
Remembering you is easy,
we do it every day,
But missing you is heartache
that never goes away.
We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain,
Until the joyous day arrives
that we will meet again.
You are always on our minds
and forever in our hearts.
We love you and miss
you so much!
~ Connie, Al, Bobby & Cass