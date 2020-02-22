|
In Loving Memory of
CATHY LYNN ROBBLEE
(nee Stirling)
October 22, 1956 –
February 9, 2020
Cathy passed away peacefully with her beloved family and friends by her side at St. Joseph's Hospice, at the age of 63. She was born in Port Arthur and raised in Current River. Over the years, Cathy worked at Sears Department Store and Lakehead Public Schools as a lunchroom assistant. She retired early as an office administrator from Royal LePage Lannon Realty due to her declining health. Cathy enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing and camping with her late husband Ron and family. She loved dogs, gardening, watching her favourite TV show "Leave it to Bryan" and spending time with her family and friends. She was very meticulous in everything that she did. Cathy will be lovingly remembered by her son Greg (Val) and daughter Jill. She will be forever missed by her sisters Nancy Kuznak and Sherry Stirling, niece Lana Rizzuto, nephew Kale Matychuk (Marley), great nephew and great niece Bailey and Brittany Rizzuto, brother-in-law Tim Kuznak and lifelong friends Wanda Probizanski and Janet Gunn. Cathy will also be missed by her sisters-in-law Mary Anne Robblee (Andy) in Ottawa, Judy Crane (Alex) in Kakabeka, Maureen Robblee (Bernie) in Bobcaygeon and great niece Jayden Crane, as well as other family members and friends. Predeceased by her husband Ron, mother Lillian, father William, mother-in-law Gladys, father-in-law Philip, brother-in-law Bradley and nephew Jeffrey Crane. The family would like to thank all the community agencies that were involved in her care, TBRHSC and St. Joseph's Hospice staff for their amazing care and compassion for mom. We'd also like to thank our family and friends for all their kindness and support throughout. In honour of Cathy's memory there will be a Celebration of Life held at the Current River Rec Centre located at 450 Dewe Ave on Sunday April 5, 2020 starting at noon. Cremation has taken place with a private family interment to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Fund and Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
"When someone you love
becomes a Memory,
the memory becomes
a Treasure."
