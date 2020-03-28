Home

Cavell Etheal Oday Marttunen

Cavell Etheal Oday Marttunen Obituary


Mrs. Cavell Etheal Oday Marttunen, age 76 years, resident of Thunder Bay, ON passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on March 21, 2020. Born March 7, 1944 in Port Arthur, she was raised and educated in Current River. She attended school at Claude E. Garton, then Lakeview High School and finished with a diploma from Confederation College. She worked many jobs and after many years of service as a PSW she retired from Bayshore to enjoy her friends and family. She was never alone, even until the end. She filled her days with joy and happiness, an inspiration to all who knew her. She is survived by her son Bob Munson, his wife Leila Saarinen and granddaughter Crystal and great grandchildren Jacey and Parker Zachery. She is also survived by her sibling Russell Delin and Freda Mattchet and various nephews and nieces. Thank you for all your love and support Christina, Kimmy and Millisa in this time of need. She will always be missed and never forgotten. Memorial services will be announced later.

www.nwfainc.com
