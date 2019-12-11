|
|
The family of Cecil Hunter sadly announce his passing at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital on December 3, 2019 at the age of 84. Cecil was born in Stockholm, Saskatchewan on November 17, 1935 to Geoffrey and Margaret Hunter. He grew up on a farm in the New Stockholm District. It was a childhood experience he felt grateful for having and often said he would not have traded it for anything. Cecil left the farm at the age of 17 and spent many years in the autobody industry starting in Saskatchewan, moving on to Calgary and then to Vancouver.
He became an accomplished automobile painter and eventually got into sales working for CIL where he used his experience to sell auto paint products. He started his sales career in Vancouver then moved to Toronto and then Winnipeg. In the early 1980s he seen an opportunity to start his own business in Thunder Bay selling automotive paint products. Cecil successfully operated his business until his retirement in 2005. He spent his retirement enjoying life to the fullest including his motorcycle, his sail boat, his painting hobby, travelling and enjoying the deep and lasting friendships he built everywhere he went.
Cecil was predeceased by his parents Geoffrey and Margaret Hunter, his sons Miles, Bradley and Timothy as well as his sister Delphine Morgan. He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memory, one daughter Heidi, 6 grand children and one great grandson. Cecil will be deeply missed by his surviving siblings, Geoffrey, Russell, Marilyn, Della and Lyle as well as his partner and special friend Kelly Mousseau.
Cecil's kindness and willingness to go the extra mile for a friend in need has been remarked upon often. He will be missed by his many friends. The world is a sadder place without him in it.
Rest in Peace Cecil. We love you and we will miss you.
Notice of a Celebration of Life gathering will be provided at a future date.