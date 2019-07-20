Home

Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Cecile Kuutinen


1919 - 2019
Cecile Kuutinen Obituary



(NEE HOLYK)
May 21, 1919 - July 12, 2019
Cecile Kuutinen of Glacier Ridge passed away peacefully at the TBRHSC on July 12, 2019 after a brief illness with family by her side. Mom had recently celebrated her 100th birthday and was delighted to have all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit from out of town. Mom enjoyed cooking and baking, especially making perogies and cabbage rolls, all of which were enjoyed by her family. She was also a talented knitter and knit many items for her family. She also enjoyed travelling with her husband Oliver all through USA in their motor home. Cecile is survived by her daughters Charlotte Barichello and Arlene (Philip) Ceci, grandchildren David (Karen) Barichello (Amarillo TX), Jeffrey (Jessica) Barichello (Yellowknife NWT), Tracy (Ian) Watts (Stouffville ON), Karen (Jason) Mitchell and Jason Ceci, great-grandchildren Emilie & Ethan Barichello, Sofia & Nole Barichello, Logan & Brayden Watts and Giovanni & Arianna Mitchell.
Cecile was predeceased by her husband Oliver, her parents, 2 sisters, 1 brother and her son-in-law Louis Barichello. Respecting Cecile's wishes, cremation has taken place and no funeral service will be held. If friends desire, donations may be made to George Jeffrey or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. The family would like to thank Dr. Nucci and the nursing staff of 2A and Dr. Webster for his many years of care.

www.nwfainc.com
