|
|
Our beautiful mother, Cecile Miazio, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital, Hospice Unit, with family by her side. She was 89 years young.
Our mother was born in Poland but as a young child was relocated to Germany with her family because of World War II. After the war, she immigrated to Thunder Bay with her husband and two children. Unfortunately, most of her family had immigrated to Australia and Belgium earlier. Over the years, she travelled to visit them, mostly on her own, as was her spunky nature.
Mom worked at McKellar Hospital and Patterson Hall for several years where she made many friends and worked very hard, as was her work ethic.
She had a green thumb and her Victorian flower beds were spectacular. She loved sharing her perennials with family and friends as she couldn't bear to throw them out.
Our mom was always very fashionable and looked amazing in her leather jacket, blue jeans and shades. She was young at heart in fashion and spirit.
The Canada Games Complex was home to mom for years where she made many friends while lifting weights, walking and exercising…how we envied her six pack!!
Mom loved her family dearly and loved to be a part of their lives. Her world centered around her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, both in and out of town.
Mom will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Krys (Ed), Barb (Jim), Mary, Henry (Sandy); her grandchildren, Rob (Sylvie), Elyse (Brian), Heather (Jay), Jocelyn (Lindsay), Drew, Kyley (Jamie), Lauren (Andrew), Branden (Victoria), Taylor, and 12 great grandchildren with #13 on his way. Mom is also survived by three step-grandsons, Stephan, Darrick (Kaila) and Matthew, along with their children. She is also survived by her sister Mary and family in Australia as well as many nephews and nieces in Belgium.
Mom was predeceased by her parents, her brother from Australia, her sister from Belgium. She was also predeceased by her dear friend, Jerry, who she shared many laughs and good times with even though he won most of her loonies playing cards.
The family thanks the staff at PR Cook, St. Joseph's Hospital and hospice for their wonderful care of our mother.
A celebration of mom's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre with Visitation to begin one hour prior. Private interment in St. Andrew's Cemetery will follow the reception.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Care Group towards the ultrasound machine fund, would be welcome.