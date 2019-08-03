|
Our Wild Irish Rose has passed away. With great sorrow we announce the passing of Cecilia Margaret King at 97 years young. Cecilia was born to William and Anne Gately on December 20, 1921 in Toronto, Ontario. As a young woman, Cecilia loved roller skating and burning up the dance floor to the likes of Benny Goodman or Tommy Dorsey. It was at one of those dances where a young man asked her to dance. After their dance, mom sat down and told her best friend Mary Reid “I'm going to marry that guy”. Soon after Cecilia became Mrs. George King. Together they raised seven children. Mom remained active all her life. She was a good bowler and card player, loved bingo and casinos. Mom loved her children, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren unconditionally. Mom stayed up on current events and the news right up till the end. Even though she was a resident of Wilkes Terrace Long Term Care these past number of years, Cecilia continued to do her own laundry weekly and make her own bed daily. Always the social butterfly she enjoyed visiting with the other residents, making sure to talk to them all daily as well as playing bingo with her friends, even though she knew it was rigged. Cecilia is predeceased by her husband George, her son Joe, son-in-law Peter Gizewski, sister Mary (Milton) and brother Tommy. Mom is lovingly remembered by her children, Cathy, Susan, Cecilia (Tom), Patricia (Wendell), Louise (Stephen) and Michael (Georgina). Mom will also be missed by her grandchildren Cindy, Ryan, Karen, Steven, Natasha, Natalie, Danielle, Lauren, Ian, Rheannan, Brandon, Sarah, and George, great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Rileigh, Carly, Roan, Alex, Jacqueline, Lauren, Olivia, Zaria, Declan, Kingston, Benjamin, Wesley, Ava, and Harrison, and great-great-grandson Tyler. Cecilia will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Dot as well as many friends, and staff and residents of Wilkes Terrace. Visitation for Cecilia will be from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5th, 2019 with vigil prayers beginning at 8:00 p.m. at the King Funeral Home LTD in Schreiber. A Mass of the Resurrection will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church also in Schreiber, with internment to follow. Arrangements are entrusted to Sargent and Son Funeral Chapel, 21 North Court Street, Thunder Bay. Flowers are welcome or as expressions of sympathy and in memory of Cecilia, donations to a charity of choice are appreciated.