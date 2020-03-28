|
Cecilia "Sis" McDougall (nee Magus), age 79, passed away peacefully at the TBRHSC after a short but courageous battle with cancer on Saturday March 21, 2020. Sis was born in Fort William on June 18, 1940 to Nellie and John Magus who were immigrants to Canada from the Ukraine. Sis married Gary McDougall in 1956 and began her life as a devoted wife and mother. Online condolences
Gary, her husband, will lovingly remember the love of his life along with their children Alexander (Brenda Joy) and daughter Brenda Lee, grandchildren: Lisa (Sergio Lacoste) and Mandi, her sister Mary Stecky (Ellie), her niece Linda McFarlane (nee Stecky), her great nephews, Lance and Landin McFarlane, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Sis was predeceased by her parents; sister Hilda Oleski, brothers Joseph and Jack Magus, nieces Sandra Gamble (nee Stecky) and Kim Pereczky-Tucker.
Cremation has taken place as per her wishes and a celebration of life for Sis will take place at a later date for family and friends In lieu of flowers, donations to the TBRHSC Cancer Centre or .
