After a short illness, at Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Celine Morissette (nee Poirier) of Townsend, formerly of St. Catharines, in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of Denis Morissette of Townsend. Loving mother of Danielle Gauthier, the late Richard (2017), Joanne and Chris Streutker and the late Lisa Morissette (2018). Dear grandmother of Ryan and Shari Streutker, Jeff and Shylah Streutker, Colin (Nikki) Streutker, Jessica and Chris Block, Melissa Gauthier, Chantelle Moses, Chris Moses, and great grandmother of Josh, Kate, Anna, Jess, Wesley, Macie, Ariella and Emma. Sister of the late Jules Poirier (Suzanne), the late Paul Emile Poirier, Jeannine Dulac, Jeannine (the late Paul) Laroche, Denise (the late Henri) Dunn, Marcel (Huguette) Poirier and Hélène (Michel) Goudreault. Celine loved her family dearly and spending time with, and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren, was everything to her and she spent a lot of time with them, after moving to Townsend. Friends are invited to call at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6-8 pm. The funeral service for Celine will be held at Ebenezer Christian Reformed Church, 139 Talbot Street East, Jarvis on Friday, August 30 at 11 o'clock. Donations to Parkview Meadows in memory of Celine would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca