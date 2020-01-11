|
It is with great sadness that the family of Cesare “Mike” Sturma announce his passing on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 92 years.Please sign the
Cesare was born in Udine, Italy on September 27, 1927. He came to Canada in 1952 and made Port Arthur his home. He was a crane operator for Port Arthur Shipyards and worked for Thunder Bay Harbour Improvements until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed making wine and sausage and was an avid gardener, growing tomatoes, zucchini, carrots and garlic to share with family and friends. He loved being outside – fishing and hunting for small game. Their family camp at Stewart Lake was a place for family and friends to gather.
Survived by his sons Joseph Sturma, Rick (Marlene) Kontunen and Kevin Kontunen and grandson, Christopher Mosher. Predeceased by his wife, Clara
in 2003.
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Cesare Sturma will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with family and friends gathering in St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church for the Funeral Mass at 10:00AM celebrated by Fr. Luigi Filippini. Visitation will be held on Monday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma with the Vigil Prayers offered at 7:00pm in the chapel.
If friends so desire, donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
