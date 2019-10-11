|
|
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands at rest.
It broke our hearts to see you go
God only takes the best.
They say memories are golden
Well maybe that is true
But we never wanted memories
We only wanted you.
Your life was love
Your love for everyone was true
You did your best for all of us
We will always remember you.
We sat beside your bedside
Our hearts were crushed
and sore
We did our duty to the end
‘Til we could do no more.
In tears we watched you sinking
We watched you fade away
And though our hearts
were breaking
We knew you could not stay
Our lips cannot speak how much we loved you
Our hearts cannot tell what
to say
But God only knows how much
we miss you
In our homes that are
lonely today.
~ Lovingly remembered and
sadly missed by
Mom, Dad, Family and Friends