With heavy hearts our family announces the unexpected passing of our beloved Mother and Grandmother, The Reverend Charlene Anne Scriver (Stephens) on October 21, 2019.
Born September 1, 1955 to Richard & Verlene Stephens, she was the second of five children. Charlene, or "Chuckles" as she was affectionately called, was very much a tomboy and enjoyed all things sports related. She loved to play hockey, formed great friendships on the baseball field and played many sports in high school. She was a life long fan of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Maple Leafs, most recently adding the Raptors to her favourites.
Charlene married the only love of her life, Ernie, in August 1973 and together they raised their three sons. She was so proud of her boys, speaking of them fondly even on the day of her death. Twenty years ago she took on a new role and became known as "GMa!" Her grandchildren brought her much joy whether watching them play football, hockey, showing dogs, curling, dance rehearsals or karate she was always quick to share her pride with all around her.
Charlene found her true calling later in life and received her Master of Theology from Trinity College University of Toronto in 2014. After ministering to the people of MacGregor Bay, she was Ordained a Priest in September 2015 and soon after was named the Incumbant in the Parish of West Thunder Bay. Charlene found her final home in September 2018 when she became the Rector of St. Michael & All Angels Anglican Church. Both she and the congregation thrived under her leadership.
Left to cherish their memories are her children Jason & Tara, Stephen, Philip & Sandy and her grandchildren Xander, Addison, Meryk, Spencer and Sienna. Charlene is also survived by her siblings David Stephens, Janis & Dave Beebe, Larry & Shelly Stephens and Eric & Lucy Stephens, as well as many dear nieces and nephews.
Charlene was predeceased by her loving husband Earnest, her parents Richard & Verlene Stephens, in-laws Norman and Mildred Scriver and brother-in-law Gerry Scriver.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Charlene's Life will be held at 11am on Monday October 28 at St. Michael & All Angels Anglican Church, 675 Red River Road with Archbishop Anne Germond celebrating. Interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In memory of Charlene's calling and commitment to her Church, in lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that donations be made to St. Michael & All Angels Anglican Church.
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com