Charles Edward Thibault

June 2, 1945 – June 21, 2019

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our Dad. Charlie was born in Port Arthur to parents Charles Sr. and Lillian and was one of six siblings. He was a retired Ironworker, Local 759, and had a huge passion for fishing and hunting. He will be greatly missed by his two daughters Terry ( Randy) and Jo-Ann (Eric) and three grandsons Collin, Brandon and Dawson. Predeceased by brothers Bryan and Doug (Phyllis), he leaves behind siblings Donna (Marvin), Bev (Bob) and Wayne (Michelle) and many nieces and nephews. Dad was always larger than life, with a heart to match, beneath his tough guy exterior. He was loving, generous, trustworthy, and he touched many lives. He will be greatly missed by all, and leaves us with many cherished memories. We invite you to come celebrate Dad's life with us and share some memories, Friday, June 28, 4 pm at 221 Munro Street. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a charity of your choice.
