Charles Herridge

Age 92, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born in Nova Scotia Charles (Chuck) came to Thunder Bay as a young man. He was a linesman for Thunder Bay Hydro and after moving to B.C. he worked as a linesman for BC Electric until his retirement. Pre-deceased by his wife Anne, mother Violet, father Dan, two brothers Dan and Howie and one sister Marguerite. Mourning his loss is one son and three daughters who reside in B.C. He is also survived by brother Stanley (Jean) Herridge of Thunder Bay.