Jan. 13, 1945 - Sept. 11, 2019
Mr. Charles Michael McLean passed away at the age of 74 on Sept. 11, 2019. Charley was born in 1945 in Bell Island, Newfoundland. His family moved to Atikokan, Ontario in 1946,eventually moving to Fort William, Ontario in 1967. He was an active member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #844.
He is survived by his wife Debra, his children Destry McLean (Tanya Martyn), Belva (Mason) Rojik, Paula McLean (Greg Toombs), grandchild Vanessa Rojik, brothers Pat McLean, Steve (Gisela) McLean, sisters Marg Whistle, Joanne (Lou) Hebert, Gale Westerback, Debra's family Sharleen Selman and Sherry (Joe) Foster, his first wife Mary McLean and the Lawrence family and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Maggie McLean, brothers Johnny, Alfred and Donald, sister Mary.
A memorial service to celebrate the Life of Charley McLean will take place on Sunday, September 15, at 2 p.m. at the Moose Lodge #844, 317 South May Street.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
