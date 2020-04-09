|
|
Charles Murray Roberts passed away at the age of 87 while wintering in Florida. Murray was born in Carmen, Manitoba, but raised mainly in Kenora, Ontario. He was married to Marg (nee Howe) until she passed away in 2003. His earlier careers were varied: Dispatcher, Station Agent, and Operator with the Canadian Pacific Railway in Upsala and Port Arthur, ON; and, Store Manager (fur trade business) in small town Christopher Lake, SK. He praised Marg for keeping the family together while he endeavored to both work and go to school full time to become a teacher with the Lakehead Board of Education. Murray never tired of learning; after graduating with his Teacher's Certificate, he completed a Specialist Certificate in Special Education, earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree, studied to become a Guidance Specialist, and eventually received a Master of Education Degree. He will be fondly remembered for his “smiling knees” presentation to many. Murray took pride in his profession, but thrived on seeing others succeed. He was so proud of the accomplishments of his students. In fact, Murray was commemorated with a Citizen of Exceptional Achievement Award and was the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in recognition of his dedication. Murray served on several boards, including Kairos, the Regional Multicultural Youth Centre, Youth Employment Services, the Port Arthur Curling Club, and the Grand Prix of Curling. In his leisure time, Murray mainly enjoyed golfing (proud to have been one of the original players in the League of Nations' Tournament) and curling (Grand Prix of Curling; wrote a curling column for the Chronicle-Journal; Honourary Membership in the Ezyduzit Curling League). Murray leaves behind the real priorities in his life: his loving wife Linda; brother Dave (Patricia); sons Scott Roberts and Moffat Makuto (Amy); daughters Kelli Czarnecki (Jan) and Kim Price (Larry); special daughter Dawna Sue Murphy (Steve); grandchildren Kari-Lynn Papic (Matko), Rob Price (Jacinth), Patrick Price (Barb), Colin Czarnecki, Kate Lamers (Colin), Farisai Makuto, and Nyasha Makuto; great grandchildren Luka, Marko & Mateya Papic; Edelweiss & Orrin Price; Ella Price; Rye Lamers; and many nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The funeral and burial will be held at a later date. Memorials in Murray's name can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Christ Lutheran Church, or to a charity of your choice.