Charles Reubin Liddicoat. Born April 27, 1930. Charles was a resident of Thunder Bay and passed away peacefully in Hogarth Riverview Manor on September 26, 2020 with family by his side. He was raised on Oliver Lake Road, Gillies Township. He often talked about hauling logs from the bush and chopping blocks of ice from Oliver Lake to last all summer both with a team of horses. He married Margaret Mighton December 13 , 1952. They lived on Frederica Street until they built their house in Pearson. The family raised chickens and pigs and sold the eggs to different places. There they had their 2 sons and moved back to Thunder Bay in 1965. He had a few jobs before he became a millwright at Pool 15. He retired in 1990. After retiring they enjoyed camping. First at Memory Lodge then at Black Ash Resort on Whitefish Lake. He was a loving and generous husband and father and loved spending time with the grandkids. He is survived by sons, Donald (Donna) and Bradley (Janet), grandchildren Amanda ( Mark ) Loubier, Marci (Jeff ) Lindsey, Dale, James, Shannon (Jeff) and Jessica. Great Grandchildren Noah, Aleena, Adam, Sophie, Toby and Vanessa. Also survived by his sisters: Vivian (Vernard) Holmes and Irma Parker, brother: James (Gwen), Brother and Sisters in law, and many nieces and nephews. Charles was predeceased by his wife Margaret in 2009, his parents George and Henrietta, brothers John, William, Ernie, Wilbert and sisters Mary, Agnes and Blanche. The family would like to thank Hogarth 6N for all the wonderful care they gave Charles. Due to the current restrictions a Private funeral service with the family for Charles Reubin Liddicoat will be held with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be at a later date. The family is happy that Charles and Margaret are together again.





