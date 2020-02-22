|
Charlie Shapwaykeesic, age 85 years, a resident of Whitesand First Nation passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital – Hospice/ Palliative Care on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Charlie was born on November 16, 1934 in Mojikit Lake. Charlie was raised and always lived in the northern parts of Lake Nipigon in his younger years with his parents and siblings.
Living off the land – that's what our dad loved and we couldn't stop him. He trapped until he couldn't do it anymore. Then we would drive him to the bush and he would watch from his truck. Hunting, trapping, fishing and berry picking were his main staples for survival and for feeding his family. His craftsmanship included marking his own stuff from traditional bush material such as canoes, snowshoes, paddles and log cabins. His most memorable is the two-storey log cabin on the shore of Pikitigushi Lake.
He worked many jobs in his lifetime, some of them being railway worker, fishing and hunting guide, and log home builder. All of this he did because he loved his family. That is his legacy. He loved his wife of 64 years, his children, his in-laws and all of the generations to follow. HE was a provider and a protector. He is loved and will be dearly missed.
He saw all of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren grow, some little babies today, but known to him. It was a family tradition to take your child to “Baba and Granny” to welcome them to the family. He loved every visit from every child – all 193 of them.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children Eugene (Jessie), Patricia (Stanley), Virginia (Francis), Deborah (Howard), Laura (Rene), Anthony (Roberta), Herman (Marie), Norma (Brian), 39 grandchildren, 121 great- grandchildren, 33 great great- grandchildren and his brother Joseph (Julia).
He was predeceased by his wife Helen (Sweetie), who he lost only months before, his parents Abel and Maggie, his daughter Joanne, son Charles Jr., brother Johnson and sisters Edith, Mary, Catherine and Barbara.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Snows R.C. Church in Armstrong, On celebrated by Rev. Jerome. Final resting place will be in Mud River, Ontario on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will be held TODAY Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street.
