Ms. Charlotte Marietta Bademan made her final journey to Heaven on March 23rd, 2019. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by the abiding love of family and friends.
Charlotte was born on November 30th, 1957 in Murrayville, British Colombia. She came to beautiful Thunder Bay, Ontario while in her youth, where she would later enroll in school to become a RPN. Charlotte spent over 10 years in this profession, proudly working in various nursing homes in Thunder Bay. She was married for a time before devoting her life to her children, grandchildren, and her faith.
Charlotte will be forever missed, but lovingly remembered, by her four children Robert Tinsley, Dawn Restoule (Kory), Kirsty Merkley (Evan), and David Lennox (Desiree). She would radiate with pride when speaking of her children and her nine adoring grandchildren.
Charlotte's family would like to extend many thanks to the staff at Bethammi Nursing Home for providing such remarkable care for her, especially in the final few days. The support given to both Charlotte and her family in these most difficult moments was and will always be appreciated.
A Celebration of Charlotte's Life will take place on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 at Jenkens Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Keith Bunn officiating.
If any friend's so desire, donations may be made in Charlotte's memory to the Canadian Mental Health Association of Thunder Bay.
