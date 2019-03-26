Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Bademan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Marietta Bademan


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte Marietta Bademan Obituary

Ms. Charlotte Marietta Bademan made her final journey to Heaven on March 23rd, 2019. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by the abiding love of family and friends.

Charlotte was born on November 30th, 1957 in Murrayville, British Colombia. She came to beautiful Thunder Bay, Ontario while in her youth, where she would later enroll in school to become a RPN. Charlotte spent over 10 years in this profession, proudly working in various nursing homes in Thunder Bay. She was married for a time before devoting her life to her children, grandchildren, and her faith.

Charlotte will be forever missed, but lovingly remembered, by her four children Robert Tinsley, Dawn Restoule (Kory), Kirsty Merkley (Evan), and David Lennox (Desiree). She would radiate with pride when speaking of her children and her nine adoring grandchildren.

Charlotte's family would like to extend many thanks to the staff at Bethammi Nursing Home for providing such remarkable care for her, especially in the final few days. The support given to both Charlotte and her family in these most difficult moments was and will always be appreciated.

A Celebration of Charlotte's Life will take place on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 at Jenkens Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Keith Bunn officiating.

If any friend's so desire, donations may be made in Charlotte's memory to the Canadian Mental Health Association of Thunder Bay.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
Download Now