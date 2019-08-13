|
|
Feb. 22, 1966 ~ Aug. 13, 2018
To our Angel who
flies high in
the skies up above
Missing you deeply,
cherishing your love
So many times I've
cried over you
Where do I go now and
what do I do.
A year has gone by,
we miss you Rocky
When you closed your eyes,
what did you see
We couldn't make the
sadness go away
But we go on living
day after day
Our lives will never ever
be the same
You were taken too soon from playing the game of life.
We'll love you...Always & Forever
~ Love Mom, Dad, Moo & Keri,
Aunt Mavis & Grandchildren