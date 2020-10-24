It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Mrs. Cherie Ann Stenlund-Evans, age 45 years, on October 15th, 2020 while on the transitional unit in Hogarth Riverview Manor. Following her diagnosis of MS at a young age, she recently suffered seizures due to MS resulting in her early death.



Cherie was born on July 24th, 1975 in Thunder Bay, ON. As a child she attended Anna Pozihun School of Dance which included Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Toe, and Ukrainian dancing. She participated in annual dance festivals for many years. She attended Hammarskjold High School as well as Port Arthur Collegiate Institute where she graduated with honours 2 of those years. She continued her education and career in level 1 and 2 dental assisting in Thunder Bay. She had a soft special way when it came to children in the dentist chair. In her mid 20's she had to give up her dental career due to MS symptoms.



Cherie loved to hang out with friends and family, especially her nephews. She was a part of many family fun things all year round like tobogganing, making snowmen, having outdoor fires, swimming and riding the seadoo at Muffs camp, going to the beach, camping, fishing, Wasaga Beach, Marineland, Niagara Falls, waterparks, just to name a few. Other trips were Walt Disney World, Dominican, road trip to BC, and Las Vegas. Cherie was also a huge thrill seeker. Nothing intimidated her when it came to theme parks including a 200 foot bungee jump by the ankles while in Vegas.



Cherie will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her beautiful precious 6 year old daughter Chloe Jazmine Stenlund-Frost, whom she adored and loved more than anything. She will forever be Cherie's "sunshine." She is also survived by her mother Joanne (nee Doran) Stenlund, sister Julie (Dan) Hurd, nephews Jordan Hurd and Dustin Hurd (Emily Belluz), uncle Bernie and aunt (Wendy) Doran, cousins Devin (Lisa) Doran, Greg (Rhanda) Doran, Lindsay Doran (Lenore Bonk), Richard (Veronique) Frost, all of Thunder Bay.



Cherie is predeceased by her father Gerald Stenlund this year as well as grandparents Alice (nee Strey) and Fritz Stenlund, Virginia (nee Landgraff) and Bernard Doran, aunt Darlene (nee Stenlund) and uncle Dave Frost, and cousin Christopher Frost.



Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. TBA due to Covid restrictions. Donations may be made in Cherie's memory to the local MS society or Toronto Sick Kids.



We would like to thank the many people who live in the building where she resided, who kept an eye out for Cherie and gave assistance when it was needed.