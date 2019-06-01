|
|
Cheryl Ann Fairbairn, age 59, peacefully passed away on May 29, 2019 at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with her family by her side. Cheryl was born on May 9, 1960 in Atikokan, Ontario. She was raised and educated in Atikokan and was employed with the Royal Bank of Canada for 36 years. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, travelling, quilting, and relaxing at her camp on Factor Lake. Cheryl was an avid volunteer in her community, and was a member of various boards and organizations. Cheryl is survived by her loving husband Tim Fairbairn, daughters Megan Zacharias (Eric) and Robyn Fairbairn, sister Debbie Lind (Greg), sister Faithe Swann (Kevin), brother Ernie Hershey (Marlene) and sister Linda Thompson. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Easton and Dani Zacharias, as well numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents Willis and Louise Greig and sister Betty White. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 6th at Riverview United Church in Atikokan. Cheryl's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Atikokan General Hospital, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and Regional Cancer Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atikokan General Hospital Foundation or Ovarian Cancer Canada. Online condolences
