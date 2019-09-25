|
|
In cherished and loving remembrance of our Cheryl whom God loaned us for fifteen treasured years and reclaimed her as One of His Precious Own 48 years ago, September 25, 1971.A child is such a precious gift
To love, to hold, to treasure,
A very special miracle
Who gives us so much pleasure.
But when that gift is taken
And your hearts are cold and torn,
Amid the grief and sorrow
We're so thankful they were born.
For they leave a special legacy
Even though we're far apart,
The love they left behind them
Will stay forever in our hearts.
One of God's greatest gifts to us
Returned to God – Our Cheryl.
Cheryl now has her
beloved Dad with her.
July 24/15. “Her Pou Pou Rou”
Both are loved with a love
beyond telling and missed
more than words can say.
~My everlasting love, Mom