It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Wife, Daughter, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt, Cousin and Friend. Cheryl Kathleen Kindla-King was born in Nipigon, Ontario on April 4, 1974 to David and Cynthia Kindla. She departed this life on March 28, 2020 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with her husband and father by her side. She was married to Terry King on July 4, 1997. Cheryl's pride and joy were her four Fur babies – Pasha, Auden and the two newest additions Jorja and Tikka. Cheryl managed Bush Lake Resort for many years and also cooked for the mining companies. Cheryl worked at Scotia Bank and as finance clerk for Animbiigoo Zaagiigan Anishinabeek for the past eight years. Cheryl led a very active outdoors life with her husband. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and vacations to Cuba. You could also always find her volunteering her time and using her crafting skills for special events around town. Cheryl was predeceased by her mother Cynthia Kindla (2019), her grandparents – Dolores and Heinart Kindla and Roger Brizard; she is survived by her husband Terry King, her step-son Tristan Thompson, her father David Kindla, her brother Richard Kindla, her grandmother Madeline Brizard of Dorion, Ontario, her aunt Linda (Gordon) Laird of Nipigon, Ontario, sisters-in-law Barb (Francis) Ortolan, Julia (Harrison) King-Odogu, brothers-in-law Baby-Len, Eddie, Tony (Emma) and Darren King. Nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive. According to Cheryl's wishes cremation has taken place. Due to the Covid 19, the Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.
Don't be sad,
I am in a snowflake.
I am in the rays of the sun,
I am in the sparkling of stars.